Micromax Rumoured to Launch a New Smartphone in Mid-December, Alleged to be the Micromax In Note 1 Pro

Since the debut of the In 2b smartphone earlier this year, Micromax has been inactive in the smartphone market. Now, Micromax is rumoured to be developing new smartphones. The Indian smartphone manufacturer has yet to provide specifics about the new devices, but a new leak says that Micromax will introduce new handsets in the country in mid-December.

Micromax’s upcoming smartphone

According to tipster Hridesh Mishra (@HkMicromax), the latest Micromax smartphones will be unveiled on December 15 by the Indian smartphone maker. At this time, there are no details about the phones' names or specifications.

Micromax was previously expected to launch a device in the 'In' series named Micromax In Note 1 Pro. The phone's supposed model number, E7748, was discovered on Geekbench at the time, revealing some of the phone's main specs. The upcoming smartphone by Micromax is expected to be powered by the MediaTek MT6785 SoC, which might be the MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. In addition, the Micromax In Note 1 Pro is said to have 4GB of RAM and run on the outdated Android 10 OS

On the Geekbench, the Micromax In Note 1 Pro was able to get 519 points and 1,673 points in single and multi-core test respectively. While there is no official announcement on when this smartphone will be released, we can expect it to come around December. It's possible that it'll be one of the brand's new devices, which are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Micromax In 2b Specifications

Micromax launched In 2b smartphone earlier this year, the smartphone sported a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera sensor. The Micromax In 2b features is powered by a Unisoc T610 SoC, with 4GB/6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage capacity. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery that provides a day's worth of battery life.

Micromax In 2b is the company's most recent product. The affordable phone went on sale in June for Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model. It's available in three colours: black, blue, and green.

