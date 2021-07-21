Micromax schedules an event on July 30th; could launch the In 2b smartphone

Micromax is planning to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market and the company has officially confirmed the launch date for July 30th. Though the company is yet to reveal anything about the product which is going to launch at the end of this month, many are believing that it could be the In 2b. In the latest tweet, Micromax has shared details about the launch along with the hashtag #AbIndiaChaleNonStop. We have also received the invite for the launch but the company didn’t mention anything about the handset.

Micromax In 2b could be launched at the brand’s event on July 30th



According to the press invite, the company is all set to kick off the launch event on July 30th, 2021, at 12 PM IST. The hashtag in the tweet is hinting towards a bigger battery, which is supposed to deliver an impressive battery life. Back in 2020, Micromax made a comeback in the Indian smartphone market after being silent for a year. Last year, the company launched the In Note 1 and In 1b, later Micromax introduced the In 1 phone, which bridges the gap between the In Note 1 and In 1b. Now, it seems that the company is planning to expand its portfolio.



Micromax In 2b specs and features



Going with the rumours, Micromax is planning to unveil the In 2B on July 30th launch event. Furthermore, the leaks also suggest that the company will not launch the In 2c and schedule a separate launch event later in August. Recently, the Micromax In 2b and In 2c were also spotted on the Geekbench, revealing some of the vital information about smartphones.



As per the benchmarking site, the Micromax In 2b and In 2c both are confirmed to be launched with the Unisco T610 chipset, clubbed with 4GB of RAM. The handset is said to run on the Android 11 operating system. It would be interesting to see what features both the phones are going to showcase at the launch.



Just to recall, the Micromax In 1B is an entry-level smartphone and it was launched with a price tag of Rs 6,999. Considering this we can safely assume that the upcoming In 2B will also launch in a similar price segment.