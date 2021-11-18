Microsoft Edge 96 update adds price notifications and easy password updates

This week, Microsoft is releasing a new update to its Edge browser, and with the holiday season approaching, the emphasis is on online shopping. Microsoft Edge 96 is the most recent version, and it includes a few new features such as price history (which will also be available on Android), easier access to Microsoft Rewards, and more.

To begin, the price history feature is exactly what it sounds like. When you view a product online, Microsoft Edge can begin tracking its price and notify you when it changes, allowing you to save money. Edge will notify you when the price of a product you've recently viewed changes, so you don't have to keep checking back on each item on your shopping list. This complements the existing price comparison and price history features in Edge.

With version 96, Microsoft is finally bringing price comparisons and price history to the Android version of Edge. These features have previously been restricted to Edge desktop versions, so it's nice to see them make their way to smartphones as well. Microsoft also claims to be working on bringing other Edge desktop features to mobile.

Microsoft Rewards is another way for Microsoft to help you save money, and with this update, that experience will be more easily accessible. You can now pin Microsoft Rewards to your Edge toolbar from the ellipsis menu, making it easier to access.

Aside from cost savings, Microsoft is also introducing a new simple update feature for saved passwords. When one of your passwords is compromised, you can now go to the password manager in Edge's settings and click the Go to website button, which will take you directly to the page where you can update your password for that site. This feature is initially only available for a few websites, but Microsoft says it will be expanded soon. Edge can also generate new passwords for you, saving you the trouble of having to create them yourself.

A new efficiency mode is also available in the Edge settings. This feature is intended to help you extend the life of your laptop's battery by reducing CPU and memory usage for the browser. Microsoft cautions that the benefits of this feature may vary depending on your typical usage scenarios, but it should be a welcome addition nonetheless.

Finally, Microsoft has announced a partnership between its Bing search engine and Good On You, a platform that grades fashion brands based on various sustainability-related metrics. Bing will notify you when you are purchasing items that have been responsibly sourced, allowing you to make more sustainable purchasing decisions. Aside from that, Edge will soon add a new feature in which a donation will be made to the Eden Reforestation Project for every ten purchases made on eligible websites, assisting in the planting of trees in areas where they are most needed. For the time being, both of these features are only available in the United Kingdom.

Source