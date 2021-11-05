Microsoft Ignite 2021; Key Announcements and more

Microsoft’s fall event Ignite commenced between 2nd November and 4th November. The chief of the company made some new exciting announcements across fields such as security, artificial intelligence (AI), Metaverse, enterprise collaboration and more. The chief of Microsoft said that all types of businesses can improve the product affordability and productivity by building tech intensity. “ We are moving from a mobile and cloud era to an era of ubiquitous computing and ambient intelligence- an era which will experience more digitisation over the next ten years than the last forty” said Satya Nadella who is the current Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporations.

Apart from this, he focused on different trends that are helping businesses transform globally and he also spoke about different aspects of hybrid work, digital capabilities, hyper-connected businesses and cybersecurity.

Microsoft Cloud

Satya Nadella said that he believes that the Microsoft Cloud is addressing current challenges along with helping enterprises to navigate the secular trends. “ The Microsoft Cloud is built on trust and security” Satya Nadella added.

The digital capability around sustainability will play a vital role for businesses similar to the CRM for sales in the years to come.

Microsoft Ignite 2021: Announcements

Microsoft announced that it is going to roll out over 90 new updates and services for Microsoft 365, Microsoft teams and other applications. “Just like Microsoft Teams has transformed collaboration and productivity, Microsoft Loop is the next big breakthrough in Microsoft 365”. Said Satya Nadella

Microsoft introduced new capabilities of Azure Ark and said that Ark is a unique control panel that extends Azure Security governance dev tools and manages Azure services to any infrastructure.

New updates for Azure Ark:

New integrations with Azure Stack HCI Deeper support for VMware vSphere Ark-enabled data services enhancements

Microsoft also announced that it is working on end to end solutions in security that include all types of businesses and all clouds and all platforms.

“Whether it is hybrid work or hyper-connected business, multi-cloud, multi-edge computing, our zero-trust security requires a boundaryless digital ecosystem, where trust between different parties needs to be established in real time” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporations

