Microsoft Introduces Windows 11 SE and Surface SE Laptop; Designed Specially for Students and Educators

Microsoft has released Microsoft Windows 11 SE, a new version of the Windows 11 operating system aimed at low-cost computers. It was created with students and schools in mind. Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 SE, a version of the operating system designed exclusively for use in K–8 classrooms, as well as a Windows 11 SE device ecosystem. The devices will be specifically tailored for students and include the new Microsoft Surface Laptop SE, and devices by ASUS, Dell, HP and Acer and others.

Windows 11 SE

The new version of Windows 11 is intended to provide a more user-friendly environment for kids and school administrators. Although Windows 11 SE will lack a built-in app store, it will allow students and school administrators to run vetted third-party apps such as Chrome and Zoom. Microsoft will keep expanding third-party app support to include the most popular test-taking, accessibility, content filtering, and classroom management apps. One of the features of Windows 11 SE is the ability to save files locally on PCs running this version of OS with Microsoft 365 productivity-software licences, allowing students to access them even while they are offline. Students will be able to sync the changes once they have access to the internet.

Web-based learning apps are also well supported in Windows 11 SE. The most popular extensions and other web-based tools operate flawlessly with Microsoft Edge. Microsoft Edge also has built-in features such as Immersive Reader, which makes internet information more accessible to kids. With these Microsoft wants to give schools the freedom to utilise whatever works best for them.

Microsoft is striving to simplify things and has made it so that it can run on slower or low-cost hardware. Microsoft Intune for Education gives administrators complete control over which programmes are installed and launched on Windows 11 SE PCs. It has deleted some elements from Windows 11 to make the experience more streamlined and distraction-free. Microsoft is directly fighting against Chrome OS, which powers the Chromebooks that have been adopted by many schools and are available to students, with this latest version of the operating system.

Windows 11 SE Availability

Only new devices for the education market will come preloaded with Windows 11 SE. Microsoft has no plans to provide Windows 11 SE as a software update for existing devices or to sell the new operating system separately. Education purchasing channels will be able to purchase PCs running Windows 11 SE. According to Microsoft, the new operating system would not be sold to businesses or individuals.

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE

Microsoft also introduced its new Surface Laptop SE along with Windows 11 SE. Microsoft's first device for the K-8 school market, the Surface Laptop SE, runs Windows 11 SE. It's a plain-looking laptop with a plastic casing, as opposed to Microsoft's extravagant Surface PCs.

The Intel Celeron processor (N420 or N4120) with 4GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage will power the new Surface SE. The laptop features a 720p front-facing camera with an 11.6-inch screen and the same trackpad and keyboard as the Surface Go. The Surface Laptop SE has a 16:9 aspect ratio display, unlike most other Surface devices, which have a 3:2 aspect ratio. For connectivity, the laptop consists of a USB-A and USB-C port and a barrel-type power connector. Microsoft claims 16 hours of "average" usage battery life.

The Microsoft Surface SE laptop will cost $249 (roughly Rs 18,500). Though Microsoft's Laptop SE would be the first product, numerous OEMs, including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others, will release Windows 11 SE PCs of their own. The majority of these gadgets should be ready by the end of this year or early in 2022.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.