Microsoft OneDrive app will stop syncing with Windows 7 and 8 on March 1st, 2022

Microsoft is attempting to persuade more people to upgrade to newer versions of Windows. According to a source, Microsoft has warned that on March 1st, 2022, the OneDrive desktop app will stop syncing with personal Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 computers.

From January 1st, the software will no longer receive updates. You can still manually transfer files via the web, but if you frequently access cloud files from an older PC, this is clearly inconvenient.

Customers in the business world won't get much of a cut, either. For relevant machines, Microsoft is tying corporate OneDrive support to the Windows cycle. Users of Windows 7 and 8.1 in the workplace will have until January 10, 2023 (the end of extended support for both platforms), whereas users of Windows 8 are already out of luck.

The company wasn't shy about its reasoning. This will help "focus resources" on newer The company wasn't shy about stating its case. According to OneDrive developers, this will help "focus resources" on newer Windows platforms and technologies. To put it another way, Microsoft wants you to upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11 as soon as possible.

This isn't an entirely surprising move. Microsoft has long struggled to persuade some customers to upgrade to newer versions of Windows, to the point where businesses and governments prefer to pay for special support contracts rather than upgrade. Of course, this hurts Microsoft's bottom line, but it also poses a security risk because WannaCry exploited organisations running outdated Windows versions. Even if they're happy with an older operating system, the new OneDrive policy may force some users to upgrade to newer Windows versions.