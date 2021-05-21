Microsoft pulls the plug on Internet Explorer

The Internet Explorer has been around for 25 years now. But hardly anyone uses it now.

Microsoft's Internet Explorer was released 25 years ago, in 1995. And back then, there were hardly any other alternatives to Internet Explorer. People computer back then never felt the need to use anything else but the default Internet Explorer. Things started to change when third party applications like Firefox and Chrome gained attention.

One of the main reasons why Internet Explorer failed was the lack of innovation. Third-party applications like Firefox(released in September 2002) were faster in webpage browsing, could open multiple tabs in the same window, showed download folders and download speeds. The Internet Explorer continued to remain unchanged in terms of the user experience and features.

Till 2008, Internet Explorer and Firefox were running neck and neck, followed closely by Safari(by Apple) and other browsers. In September 2008, Google released Google Chrom, which was faster than the other browsers and provided a very refined user interface. The Market share for Internet Explorer saw a steep drop. Microsoft did try reviving the Internet Explorer by seeding updates on multiple occasions. But the market share kept dropping. In 2020, Microsoft launched Microsoft Edge and was provided to most of their windows computers through updates or was pre-installed.

Yesterday, Microsoft announced that they are retiring Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge will be the new default browser. Microsoft wrote on their blog, " We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications." Microsoft added that Internet Explorer-based websites and applications will work on Edge till 2029.

Internet explorer about to die? NOT SO FAST. pic.twitter.com/VG6w12LeWp — Maurício Linhares (@mauriciojr) May 20, 2021 pic.twitter.com/KbwbOn6ASS — Azizul (@zizulirwan) May 19, 2021 They planned to retiring Internet Explorer in 2012 but IE was so slow that it took almost 10 years to finally download the program. — Kevlar020 (@kevlar020) May 19, 2021 Many people took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the retirement of Internet Explorer.

Currently, Google's Chrome browser has 65% of the market share, followed by Apple's Safari browser at 19%, Firefox at 3.59% and Edge at 3.39%, according to StatCounter.

