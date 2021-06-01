Microsoft's Team will now feature in-line message translation for IOS and Android devices

The new in-line translation feature from Microsoft Teams will make life easy during meetings with international clients.

The world has been working remotely for more than a year now, and we don't have a definite timeline on when we can go back to the old social lifestyle. During these challenging times, along with everything else, our work-life too has evolved. With travel restrictions, most international client meetings get conducted on professional platforms such as Microsoft Teams. One of the principal challenges in such a meeting is the language barrier. Ordinarily, people would keep a translator App handy and keep switching between apps to get a translation.

Microsoft's Teams will eliminate the hassle of switching between apps. Teams provide an in-line translation that is visible to everyone at the meeting. The feature is currently in development and will allow users to see a translated version of their messages on the team chat. Users wanting to translate a particular chat, have to press and hold the chat to get additional options. Then select translate. By default, the Teams App will translate the chat to the default language of the user's device or the preferred language selected by the user for the Teams app on his device.

This feature will eliminate the need for an additional app for translation, and there will be fewer interruptions in the meeting.

The Education industry also stands to gain much from the new feature. Teachers will not have to pause class to explain/translate to an individual or a group of individuals during an international session that is in progress.

Microsoft is currently developing the feature for their existing Desktop App and will simultaneously develop the Apps for IOS and Android. Microsoft Teams translation feature for your Android and IOS device should be ready to use by July this year. We might see the translation feature going live on the Desktop App before the mobile app.

Credits :Microsoft Website

