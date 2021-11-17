Microsoft Surface Go 3 launched in India with pre-installed Windows 11; Specs, price and availability

Microsoft launched the first ever device with pre-installed Windows 11 in India. This device was announced alongside the Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Duo 2 in September and is a successor to the Surface Go 2. The Surface Go 3 is claimed to offer 60 percent faster performance with a 10th generation Intel Core i3 chipset packed under the hood. The base variant comes with an Intel Pentium Gold chipset. The all new Surface Go tablet from Microsoft matches its looks from its predecessor and features a camera setup with 1080 pixel video recording. Scroll down to know more about the Microsoft Surface Go 3.

Microsoft Surface Go 3: Specifications

The newly launched Microsoft Surface Go 3 has similar hardware specifications as in the Surface Go 2. The device features a 10.5 inch touch display with an aspect ratio of 3:2. This new tablet has 1080 pixel front and rear cameras and supports Dolby Audio. For enhanced video call experience, the device comes with studio microphones.

The connectivity options in this device includes LTE Advanced that provides faster connectivity. The Surface Go 3 has support for a detachable keyboard named Surface Go Signature Type Cover. It is the first device from Microsoft to some with preloaded Windows 11 and can be directly deployed to the employees using the Windows Autopilot.

Microsoft Surface Go 3: Price in India and availability

Microsoft’s Surface Go 3 tablet is priced at Rs 57,999 in India for the variant that has 10th generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. The tablet is currently available on pre-order at Amazon shopping app and the pre-ordered devices will be shipped with a complimentary Surface Pen worth Rs 9,699.

The Surface Go 3 will be available for the business customers at Rs 42,999. This price is set for the variant which has Intel Pentium Gold 10th generation chipset paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity.

The variant with an Intel Core i3 chipset paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity is priced at Rs 47,999 while the 10th generation Intel Core i3 chipset paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity will cost Rs 62,999.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.