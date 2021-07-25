Microsoft survey suggest India encountered more tech support scams in 2021

Microsoft has recently launched its findings for the 2021 Global Tech Support Scam Research report that looks at tech support scams and their impact on consumers. As per the findings, the consumers in India experienced a relatively high scam encounter rate of 69% in the last 12 months. It seems that there was an overall drop of five-point in scam encounters globally with a rate of 59% over the same period. Let’s have a closer look at the new findings.



Tech support scams in India

“Almost half of the consumers surveyed in India (48%) were tricked into continuing with the scam – an eight-point increase from 2018, and three times higher than the global average (16%). One in three (31%) of those surveyed continued engaging and eventually lost money, an increase of 17 points compared with 2018 (14%),” reads the Microsoft findings.

According to the report, millennials in India were the most susceptible to such scams in 2021, with 58% of those that continued with the scam faced monetary loss. Further, the report suggests that 73% of males in India who proceeded to interact with a scammer were likely to lose money.

Microsoft receives about 6,500 complaints globally from people who have been the victim of a tech support scam every month. The numbers are down from 13,000 reports in an average month in prior years.

It seems that Indian consumers were much more likely to continue with scams, regardless of type, as compared with global figures. Incidences of unsolicited call scams increased from 23% to 31% in India between 2018 to 2021, and this continues to be the scam type that consumers in India. While on the other hand, the global scam encounter rates for unsolicited calls fell two points during the same period, from 27% to 25% in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

Most recovered some money but also experienced the non-monetary impact



Consumers in India who lost money to such scams in 2021 lost Rs 15,334 on average. However, 88% of those who lost any money were able to recover some back, with the average being Rs 10,797. According to the findings, bank transfers were the most common method of payment.

Millennials in the country who continue with a scam were most likely to lose money across all age groups. The report also suggests that males were also identified to be the hardest hit and most likely to have lost money because of such scams. 73% of males in India who continued with such tech support scams in 2021 lost money in the interaction, in contrast with 27% of females.

What Microsoft is doing to combat scams

The Microsoft Digital Crimes Unit (DCU) is working to help combat this issue by partnering with law enforcement, strengthening technology, and educating consumers. Microsoft has been fighting against tech support scams since 2014 and has supported law enforcement officials to take legal action against scammers across the years in Asia, the U.S., and Europe.

The DCU works to investigate tech support fraud networks and refer cases to law enforcement as appropriate, strengthening Microsoft’s products and services to better protect consumers from various fraudulent tactics, and educating consumers about this type of fraud by providing guidance and resources on how to identify, avoid, and report them.