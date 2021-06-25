Microsoft Windows 11 version launched with new UI, Android apps support, and more

The newly launched PC operating system ships with some significant changes which are going to make our lives much easier than before. Let' have a closer look.

Microsoft has finally launched its most-awaited and anticipated operating system, yes we are talking about Windows 11. The newly launched PC operating system ships with some significant changes which are going to make our lives much easier than before. The highlighted features of Windows 11 are redesigned user interface, the latest window management features, and the most important support for Android apps which will make it easier for the users. Let’s have a closer look at the features of the new Windows 11 version.

Windows 11 Features

The newly launched PC operating system Windows 11 arrives with a whole new user interface which includes redesigned taskbar and Start menu. Microsoft has included a centred placed taskbar inspired by the macOS. The placement of miscellaneous items like clocks and icons remains unchanged; you can still find them on the right bottom corner of the desktop. While the left bottom seems empty with the change in the placement of the taskbar, we can assume that multiple windows will fill that place once you start opening different applications. The new Start menu features a search bar on top and some pinned apps that can be customised as per your requirement.

“we’re introducing Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops to provide an even more powerful way to multitask and stay on top of what you need to get done. These are new features designed to help you organize your windows and optimize your screen real estate so you can see what you need just the way you want in a layout that’s visually clean. You can also create separate Desktops for each part of your life and customize them to your liking – imagine having a Desktop for work, gaming or school,” reads the official forum.

According to the company, the new operating system version comes with improved support for touch screen devices. The OS is smart enough to recognize that the user has shifted to tablet mode and changed the layout. The company has also improved voice and text typing to make it easier for the users. For gaming enthusiasts, Windows 11 comes with the Auto HDR feature from its Xbox Series console. This will enable HDR output for the game titles that don't support the feature.

“Windows 11 supports your favourite PC gaming accessories and peripherals. With Xbox Game Pass for PC or Ultimate, gamers get access to over 100 high-quality PC games with new games added all the time, and it’s still just as easy to find people to play with, no matter if they’re playing on a PC or console,” reads the official forum.

The company has also revamped the UI of its Store app with an all-new design which is said to load and work faster than the previous generation. According to the company, Windows 11 also arrives with support for the Android app which is going to be available via the Microsoft Store app. The company has made many changes to the OS and knows more you can head to the official forum.

