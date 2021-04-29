  1. Home
Now you don't have to worry about losing your WhatsApp data while migrating from an Android device to Apple and vice versa. Whatsapp will soon have a working solution and here is how you can use it.
April 29, 2021
Migrate WhatsApp data between IOS and Android soon. Find out how in this article
We have all be there. We switch from Android to IOS and unknowingly lost all WhatsApp chats and data. At times we have lost the data unknowingly, at times we knew but we didn't have a choice but to lose the data. WhatsApp has finally got the solution to our problems and they will be rolling it out soon.

Reports have suggested that WhatsApp has been working on the feature and the release is around the corner. But how will we use the feature?

WhatsApp will give us an option to export the data to an email or drive. A function similar to exporting a chat has been available to use for years now. With this option going live, many of us who have not switched from Android to IOS or vice versa will be able to do so without worrying about losing WhatsApp data.

Credits :WhatsApp

