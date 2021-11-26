Minix believe in making the best technology says CEO Champak Lal Gujjar

Minix consumer technology brand is known for offering a plethora of wearable and audio devices including neckband, TWS, headphones, and more. The company is known for focusing on creating innovative, well-made products. By combining the finest materials, functional design, and considered detail. The company has recently launched a new smartwatch at an affordable price range. To understand more about the brand we get in touch with Champak Lal Gujjar, CEO of Minix India. In the email interaction, Champak has shared a lot of details about the brand and their future plans lets have a look at the interaction.

We asked Champak about Minix and its product category on which he replied, “Minix is a brand that has brought products like smartwatches, earbuds, neckbands, and power banks to the market to cater to the people who are always searching for efficient and stylish technology to help them with their everyday hustle.”

Furthermore, he added that the company has multiple products under different product sets made after lots of research and testing to cater to people with different needs.

The Indian market already has too many players who are into offering accessories and audio devices and we asked him how Minix is going to manage to stand against big players in India who are already offering high-end smartwatches and fitness trackers?

Replying to that Champak reverted that brands that make truly good products become big. We appreciate them. They are trying their best.

“We believe in making the best technology available to people and that's exactly something we constantly work on. We are trying our best as well and we are sure with the response we have gotten in the last 2 years is going to lead us to a good place. ”

How is the company managing the manufacture and logistics of the products post lockdown scenario?

Post lockdown, things have become better. We have been able to focus and get our goals met. Our logistic partners and our manufacturing team have been our pillars to make things happen.

We also asked him about the plans for 2022 as the year is about to end to which he replied that, “we are always researching, testing, and analyzing to bring newer technologies and designs to the market. 2022 seems to be brighter than the current year and we are working on some really interesting products which we hope get a good response as all our current products have received.”