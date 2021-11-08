Minix Hawk smartwatch launched in India; Price and features

Minix, a brand that is indulged in manufacturing and catering smartwatches and smartphone accessories in the Indian market has expanded its portfolio. The company has launched its latest smartwatch called the Minix Hawk with a holistic suite of health features. The newly launched smartwatch is one of the most affordable products in the health and wellness product segment. Let’s have a closer look at the price, features, and specifications of the newly launched smartwatch.

Minix Hawk features

According to the company, the newly launched Minix Hawk is crafted to meet customer expectations after an exacerbating outbreak of COVID-19. Considering the demand for a robust health suite, Minix Hawk boasts advanced tracking capabilities to monitor mainstream body functions. It monitors SPO2, heart rate and blood pressure. Apart from this, it also includes Multi-Sports Mode to track the user’s exercise/sports activities such as cycling, running, walking, swimming and many others.

Commenting on the launch, Siddharth Gurjar of Minix India said, “We are delighted to come up with one of our most advanced smartwatches for those looking for an affordable fitness companion. With Minix Hawk, we endeavour to bring mainstream health and fitness suites directly to users’ wrists. Its smart functionalities and design surpass all expectations that make us confident of acquiring a huge customer base across the country.”

Specification

Screen Size: 1.69 Inch (square screen)

Battery capacity: 180 mAh

Memory: 128M

Heart rate chip: HRS3300

Masterchip:Realtek RK8762C

Charging time:2 Hours

Waterproof level: IP67

Screen resolution:240*280

IPS Local Dial: 5

Dial market:50+

Multisports Mode

Call reject Features

The newly launched smartwatch is bolstered with advanced capabilities. With stunning aesthetics, the smartwatch has a screen size of 1.69 inches and a call reject feature. In addition, the smartwatch comes with a battery capacity of 180 mAh that requires 2 hours for full charging and 128M memory.

Minix Hawk price in India

The newly launched Minix Hawk comes with a price tag of Rs 2,699 and is available in three colours – Black, Blue and Grey. The smartwatch is available for purchase on leading e-commerce stores and the company’s website.