MIUI 13 unveiled: A look at Xiaomi’s latest Android skin

Xiaomi just recently unveiled MIUI 13, the latest version of its Android skin, at a launch event in China. MIUI 13 includes a slew of new features and performance enhancements, including new privacy features, a new system font, a slew of new wallpapers, and even a tablet-optimized version. Here's a quick rundown of everything new in MIUI 13 in case you missed the launch live stream.

MIUI 13: Performance improvements and new features

MIUI 13 improves on MIUI 12.5, bringing a number of performance enhancements. When compared to the previous release, Xiaomi claims that the latest version of its custom Android skin offers better app fluency with 15% fewer dropped frames in third-party apps. The new release also improves Xiaomi's native apps, with 23 per cent fewer dropped frames.

Xiaomi claims that MIUI 13 outperforms Android skins from other OEMs in Master Lu's fluency test on devices of all price points. Xiaomi's MIUI 13 software has also improved multitasking capabilities, allowing you to have up to 14 apps open in the background on a flagship device at any given time.

With new features like face verification protection, privacy watermarking, and fraud protection, Xiaomi has worked to make MIUI 13 more secure for end-users. We don't have all of the details for all of these features yet. We do know, however, that the privacy watermark feature will allow you to add a watermark to images that you share in order to prevent them from being misused.

The fraud protection feature, on the other hand, includes features such as "E-fraud warning," "Official logo," "Fraud application installation interception," and "Transfer protection," among others, to protect users from online and telecom frauds.

As previously stated, MIUI 13 includes a new system font known as MiSans. It's a flat, minimal font with a lot of Opentype features, like hyphen height adjustment for uppercase and lowercase letters. The font is available for both personal and commercial use and can be downloaded for free.

In addition, MIUI 13 includes a slew of new live wallpapers that depict crystal formation. Xiaomi claims that these wallpapers were captured using an 8K time-lapse camera and a polarization microscope. As soon as the first build of MIUI 13 is released, we'll make sure to share these new wallpapers with you.

Furthermore, MIUI 13 supports a number of new widgets, including "Super Countdown Day" and "Water Measuring Cup." The company only gave us a sneak peek at these new wi-fi devices.

MIUI 13 Pad

During today's launch event, Xiaomi also announced MIUI 13 Pad, in addition to MIUI 13 for smartphones. Xiaomi's Android skin, MIUI 13 Pad, has been optimised for large-screen devices. It adds a few new features to help users make the most of the extra screen space. Xiaomi has also collaborated with developers to optimise apps for the new tablet interface, claiming that over 3000 apps have already been adapted for larger screens.

MIUI 13 Pad includes a few additional features to improve multitasking on large-screen devices, in addition to all of the new features mentioned above. A new shortcut to switch between full screen and windowed modes, window scaling, a global taskbar with drag and drop support for multitasking, and more are among the new features. MIUI 13 Pad also includes a number of keyboard shortcuts to help you get more done.

MIUI 13 Rollout

By the end of January 2022, Xiaomi plans to begin rolling out MIUI 13 to the first batch of devices. Along with the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11X, the new Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X will be among the first devices to receive the update. Around the end of next month, MIUI 13 Pad will begin rolling out to the Mi Pad 5 Pro and Mi Pad 5.