Model S Plaid; Elon Musk shows off the fastest 4-door Tesla yet; 0-60 mph in under 2 secs

The Modle S Plaid can reach up to 200 miles per hour and does 0-60 miles per hour in 2 seconds. The fastest Tesla car to date.

On Thursday night(yesterday), Elon Musk strapped himself into what seemed to be a redesigned Tesla Model S. He then did a 0-60 miles per hour dash on the company’s test track. The car did a standing 0-60 miles per hour in under 2 seconds. That was how Elon Musk introduced the New Tesla Model S Plaid, at the company’s factory in Fremont, California late Thursday.

Elon drove the car onto the stage, stepped out and then greeted the media and customers gathered for the launch event. Elon stated that the new Model S Plaid is the fastest accelerating 4-door salon car with a range of 400 miles for the tri-motor variant. The dual-motor variant can do around 420 miles. Elon wants to change the perspective that electric cars have limitations over fossil fuel-powered cars. He went on to say, " Why make this really fast car that’s crazy fast? It’s quite important to the future of sustainable energy. We’ve gotta show that an electric car is the best car, hands down.” The New Model S Plaid also boasts improved charging speeds with 183 miles range from a 15-minute fast charge. “ This is what I call limit-of-physics engineering ”, Elon added. And since Elon is a fan of Pop-culture, the name Plaid for the new car comes from the 1987 comedy movie Spaceballs starring Mel Brooks.

The New Model S Plaid also features a host of new features like, upgraded centre console, which Elon says is at par with the latest PlayStation5 model. And the new speaker system will provide and home theatre-like experience in the Model S Plaid. Elon addressed the infotainment system and said, "If you think about where the future of the car is, often in Autopilot or self-driving mode, then entertainment is going to become increasingly important. You’re going to want to watch movies, play games, use the internet, etc.”

Elon said that the first 25 Tesla Model S Plaid were delivered to the customers yesterday, while several hundred cars, would be delivered to customers in the coming week. The New Tesla Model S Plaid will cost around $130,000, as per the official Tesla Website.

What us the cost of the Tesla Model S Plaid? The New Tesla Model S Plaid will cost around $130,000, as per the official Tesla Website. What is the range on the Tesla Model S Plaid? Model S Plaid is the fastest accelerating 4-door salon car with a range of 400 miles for the tri-motor variant. The dual-motor variant can do around 420 miles. How fast does the Tesla Model S Plaid charge? The New Model S Plaid also boasts improved charging speeds with 183 miles range from a 15-minute fast charge.

Share your comment ×