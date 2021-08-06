Moto 360 3rd-gen smartwatch finally goes on sale in India; here are the details

The Motorola Moto 360 3rd-gen smartphone is finally available to buy in India. The wearable can be purchased from the e-commerce portal Flipkart. Notably, the device was originally launched in late 2019 by eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd, which is the brand licensee of the Moto 360 in India. It took the smartwatch to reach the Indian shores almost two years. Notably, the Moto 360 3rd-gen was listed on the e-commerce portal Flipkart by the end of May. As part of the launch offer, Flipkart is offering discounts on purchases made via credit and debit cards from various banks.

Moto 360 3rd-gen specs and features

Talking about the features first, the Moto 360 3rd-gen sports a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display, which offers a resolution of 390x 390 pixels. The screen is protected by a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. Notably, the casing of the wearable is made of stainless steel. The device has a PVD coating or DLC coating, depending on the colour variants. While the Moto 360 3rd-gen isn’t fully waterproof, it does have the 3ATM certification that provides resistance against splashes.

Coming to the other specs, the Moto 360 3rd-gen has a number of fitness-centric features. The device has a heart rate sensor, which can offer 24-hour heart rate monitoring. The device also has a SpO2 sensor and also offers sleep monitoring capabilities. The wearable is capable of tracking various fitness activities like running, cycling, and more.

Moving on to the other features, the Moto 360 3rd-gen has the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset under the hood, which is paired with 1GB of RAM. The device is loaded with 8GB of built-in storage, which should be sufficient to store music. The device boots Google’s WearOS, which provides access to all the compatible popular applications via the Play Store. Notably, the device also comes with support for Google Assistant. Furthermore, the Moto 360 3rd-gen is compatible with any smartphone running Android 6.0 or higher and iOS 12.0 or later. In terms of connectivity, the device has Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, and Galileo. The wearable tips the scale at 52 grams and is 11.68mm thick. The smartwatch has a 355mAh battery, which supports fast charging. It can fully charge within 60 minutes.

Moto 360 3rd-gen pricing and availability India

The Moto 360 3rd-gen has been priced in India at Rs 19,990. The wearable is being offered in Gray and Black colour variants. The e-commerce portal Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 1,500 on the device via Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. In addition, there’s a max discount of Rs 750 on Axis Bank debit cards.