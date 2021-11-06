Moto E30 with Android 11 launched; Specs, price and more

Motorola launched the budget-friendly Moto E30. This handset is similar to the Moto E40 that was launched previously in Europe and India as the Moto E30 gets the punch-hole display design and a 5000 maH battery. However, the Moto E30 is a little bit different from the Moto E40 as it is based on the Android Go platform while the Moto E40 gives you the full fledged Android experience. Scroll down to know more about the Motorola Moto E30.

Motorola Moto E30: Specifications

The Lenovo owned company, Motorola, launched the new Moto E30 which matches its design from the Moto E40 that was launched previously in the European and Indian smartphone market. This dual-sim handset sports a 6.5 inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and packs an octa-core Unisoc T700 chipset with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 1 TB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

On the camera front, the Moto E30 has a triple camera unit on the rear which includes a primary camera sensor of 48 megapixel along with two 2 megapixel macro shooter and depth sensor each. The front camera inside the hole punch on the display is 8 megapixel with f/2.0 lens.

On the connectivity front, the handset has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5 connection, USB type-C port, GPS/ A-GPS and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The sensors include an ambient light, proximity sensor and an accelerometer. The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the back of the device.

Moto E30 is IP52 certified for water and dust resistance and packs a 5,000 maH battery that can offer up to 40 hours of backup on a single charge.

Motorola Mot E30: Price and availability

The newly launched Moto E30 is priced at COP 529,900 which is roughly Rs 10,200 for 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity variant. The handset is available in Urban Grey and Blue colour options in the South American region including Slovakia and Colombia.

