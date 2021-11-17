Moto Edge S30 and Edge X spotted on TENAA listing reveal key specifications

Motorola the smartphone manufacturing company is planning to launch two new flagship phones in the Chinese market in December. We have been witnessing numerous leaks and rumours about the handsets which suggested that the company is working on the launch of Moto Edge S30 and Edge X. Now in the latest development, both the phones are spotted on the TENAA listing disclosing some of the vital information regarding the Motorola handsets. Let’s have a closer look at the TENAA listing of the upcoming smartphones.

Moto Edge S30 and Edge X TENAA listing

According to the TENAA listing, the Motorola smartphone is listed with model number XT2175-2 as Moto Edge S30, which is expected to launch in the global markets as the Moto G200. Furthermore, the listing suggests that the handset will measure 168x75.5x8.8mm and it will weigh around 202 grams. The smartphone is also tipped to arrive with a 6.78-inch LCD FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Edge S30 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage.

As far as cameras are concerned the Edge S30 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel camera sensor as per TENAA listing. The smartphone is said to bag a 4,700mAh battery with a 33W fast charging support and runs on Android 11.

On the other hand, the Moto Edge X is listed on TENAA with model number XT2201-2 and the smartphone is expected to launch in global markets as the Edge 30 Ultra. According to the listing, the Edge X is confirmed to flaunt a massive 6.67-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The smartphone is said to feature a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor and at the back, it’s confirmed to launch a triple-rear camera sensor that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel along with an LED flash. The smartphone is said to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 68W fast charging tech.

