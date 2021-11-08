Moto Edge X teaser goes official; Launch expected soon

Moto Edge S Pro and Moto Edge Lite went live in China back in August this year. The smartphones were rebranded variants of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20 respectively, now in the latest teaser, it has been revealed that the company is planning to launch a new phone dubbed as Moto Edge X in the Chinese market. Yes! You read it correctly, it seems Motorola is not ready to stop anytime soon and have plenty of options in the pipeline. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak about the Moto Edge X.

Moto Edge X teaser

Chen Jun, the General Manager of Lenovo China Mobile Phone Business Department has shared a teaser of the upcoming Moto Edge X on his official Weibo handle. The teaser poster didn’t reveal any information regarding the smartphone but suggested that it would be a powerful device that will fulfil all your expectations.

The Moto Edge S Pro was launched with the Snapdragon 870 chipset as the successor of the Edge S. the Moto Edge X seems to be a flagship phone which is also expected to arrive with a Qualcomm processor. Going with the rumours, the Moto Edge X is tipped to be powered by the next-gen Snapdragon 898 chipset, which is expected to go live at the upcoming Tech Summit event. However, it’s uncertain whether the Moto Edge X is going to use the Snapdragon 898 chipset or not.

There is also a possibility that the flagship handset will make use of the Snapdragon 888 chipset instead of the latest one. We can expect more details about the hands in the upcoming days as we move closer to the launch. Do note that the company has only revealed the teaser of the phone and except that nothing is confirmed. So we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

Source