Moto Edge X30 live images surfaced on the web ahead of the official launch

Motorola Edge X30 smartphone is all set to arrive soon in the global market and the company has already started teasing about the handset officially. The company has confirmed the launch on December 9th in China and it is expected to be launched in the rest of the world later. Meanwhile, Qualcomm has announced its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which is already confirmed by an array of brands to power their flagship devices. Ahead of the launch, Lenovo China’s General Manage Chen Jin shared a promotional image of the Moto Edge X30 confirming that the handset will be powered by the latest chipset. Now in the latest development, Jin has shared some live images of the upcoming Motorola smartphone that has been surfaced on the web revealing some of the key features.

Moto Edge X30 live images leak

According to the live images shared by Jin, the Moto Edge X30 smartphone is going to arrive with a 144Hz refresh rate display along with 10-bit colors and HDR 10+ support. The live image shows that the handset will feature a punch-hole camera cut-out design with narrow bezels. The top and bottom bezels look similar. Going with the TENAA listing the Edge X30 is said to flaunt a massive 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. Furthermore, the live image shows a power button planted on the left chassis and the right side of the device is not visible properly. Besides, the image didn’t reveal anything else about the handset.

Going with the previous leaks, the Edge X30 is tipped to launch with a 60-megapixel camera sensor at the front for clicking selfies and video calls. At the back the handset is expected to offer a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS support, accompanied by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with an LED flash.

The Edge X30 will be unveiled at a launch event in China on December 9 at 7:30 p.m. local time, according to Motorola on Weibo. The teaser does not reveal any additional information about the new Moto Edge device.

Source