Moto Edge X30 might be the first one to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Qualcomm is all set to launch its most awaited chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and the biggest question is which brand is going to incorporate the chipset on its smartphone first. Last year it was Xioami who launched the Redmi 11 series with the flagship processor first, but it seems that the scenario is going to change this year. Motorola is reportedly working on the launch of two new flagship-grade smartphones in December in China. Now in the latest development, the two smartphones have surfaced on the TENAA and 3C certification website revealing some of the important information regarding the handsets.

According to the certification websites, the smartphones are listed with model numbers XT2175-2 and XT2201-2 along with all the vital specifications and images of the device. The certification websites confirmed that the handsets will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Chen Jin, Lenovo China’s General Manager shared a post on his official Weibo handles revealing the name of the XT2201 model.

The X2175 model is already available in the international market as the Moto G200 and now the company is launching the handset in China. Reports also claimed that the handset will be launched as Moto Edge S30. The teaser released by the company suggests that the handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and it will be launched under Moto Edge X branding. The Weibo post was posted from a Moto Edge X30 hinting that Chen Jin might be using the handset before the actual launch.

Furthermore, his post also suggested that the upcoming smartphone will feature Gorilla Glass panels on both sides along with the flagship-grade processor. He also claims that the handset will be launched with several new features and it will be the first smartphone from the brand to offer My UI 3.0.

According to the TENAA listing, the Moto Edge X30 might flaunt a 6.67-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone will also feature a punch-hole camera cut-out design that accommodates a 60-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. At the back, the smartphone is said to feature a triple camera setup with the combination of a dual 50-megapixel camera sensor along with a 2-megapixel snapper.

The smartphone is expected to be shipped with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery along with a 68W fast charging support.