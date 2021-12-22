Moto G Stylus 2022 Renders Leaked Suggesting Expected Launch Date and Price; Read More

Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2022) is rumoured to be a new device by the Lenovo-owned brand. The smartphone is expected to arrive in India and other countries also. The phone has yet to be formally verified by Motorola, but certain renders, as well as pricing and features, have appeared online. Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), a well-known tipster, collaborated with Prepp to release renders, pricing information, and specifications for the Moto G Stylus (2022). Motorola introduced the Moto G Stylus 5G in the United States in June. It came with support for the Stylus Pen and a Snapdragon 480 SoC at a reasonable price.

Image Source

Moto G Stylus (2022) Leaked Renders

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 version will have a flat-screen display, according to renders. The leaked renders show that the device will feature a huge punch-hole panel with the selfie camera cut-out in the top centre. The phone appears to have a fingerprint scanner on the side, implying that the smartphone will have an LCD screen rather than an OLED panel. On the right spine of the phone, you can see the volume rockers. A rectangular-shaped camera module on the back houses three rear cameras and an LED flash, as well as a Motorola branding. The Moto G Pen, as the name suggests, will accommodate a stylus and have a dedicated slot for it. The Stylus is believed to function in tandem with the device's pre-installed Moto Note app.

Image Source

According to the previously leaked details, a 6.81-inch display is expected in the Moto G Stylus (2022). The phone could be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. A 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 4,500mAh battery, and a USB Type-C connection are among the phone's other rumoured characteristics. The dimensions of the Moto G Stylus (2022) are projected to be 170.3x75.9x9.4mm. Rumours also suggest that the smartphone is expected to come with 5G support

Image Source

Moto G Stylus (2022) Expected Launch and Pricing

There is no official launch date has been announced yet, the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 is projected to hit the Indian market around June 2022 and would cost approximately Rs.38,475. However, as there have been no official updates from the corporation, it is just speculation at this stage. The previous Moto G Stylus (2021) was released in January of this year for $299 (approximately Rs. 22,000) for the single 4GB + 128GB storage configuration.

