Moto G200 to launch in India with Snapdragon 888 chipset on 30th November; Expected specs and more

Motorola launched its latest flagship smartphone globally a couple of days back and it is likely to launch it in India next. The Moto G200 is tipped to launch in India on 30th November with the current best Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset. The company launched the Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41 and Moto G31 alongside the Moto G200 in the global market and these devices can be seen in India very soon. If the rumours turn out to be true then the Moto G200 and the much anticipated Redmi Note 11T 5G will launch on the same day.

Motorola’s Moto G200 global variant: Specifications

The all new Moto G200 was launched a couple of days back with a 6.8 inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels, 144 Hz screen refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset which is currently the best and the processor is paired with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity.

The handset is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support. There is a triple camera unit on the rear that features a 108 megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The company has offered a 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front for good quality selfies and video calls.

In addition, the users can use modes such as shot optimisation, night mode, smart composition, HDR and auto smile capture. For connectivity, this handset includes Wi-Fi 6E support, dual-sim card support, NFC and Google Assistant key.

Motorola’s Moto G200 global variant: Price and availability

The Moto G200 is priced at EUR 449 which is roughly Rs 37,800 in Indian currency and is available in Stellar Blue and Glacier Green colour options. This handset could be priced around the same range in India and the colour options might be the same as well. The current flagship device of Motorola in India is the Edge 20 Pro which is priced at Rs 34,999.

