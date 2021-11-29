Moto G31 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G85 chipset; Specs, price and more

The Lenovo-owned company, Motorola, has finally launched the much awaited Moto G31 smartphone in India. This handset packs a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and 5,000 mAh battery under the hood. The rear camera at the back features a 50 megapixel primary sensor and is accompanied by two other sensors. The company has claimed that the battery will provide backup for up to 36 hours and will have 20 W TurboPower fast charging support. The Moto G31 was first launched in Europe a couple of weeks back alongside the Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G 51 and Moto G41. Here we have the specifications and price of the all new Moto G31 smartphone.

Motorola’s Moto G31 smartphone: Specifications

The newly launched Moto G31 comes with a 6.4 inch Full HD+ OLED hole-punch display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, screen refresh rate of 60 Hz, 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 409 ppi. This handset carries a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset under the hood coupled with up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 1 TB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company. The processor includes an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

The device houses a triple camera setup on the rear that features a 50 megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel wide-angle lens and 2 megapixel macro lens. The camera at the back comes with modes such as Spot Colour, Dual Capture, Portrait, Night Vision, AR Stickers, Live Filters and Pro Mode. The company has offered a 13 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

The all new Moto G31 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 20 W TurboPower fast charging that can power the device for up to 36 hours on single charge. For connectivity, the Moto G31 has 4G LTE connection, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, GPS/GLONASS, USB type-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack and FM Radio. It supports face unlocking and has a fingerprint scanner as well.

Motorola’s Moto G31 smartphone: Price in India and availability

The price range of Motorola’s all new Moto G31 starts at Rs 12,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity. The variant with 6 GB RAm and 128 GB internal storage capacity is priced at Rs 14,999. The handset is available in Meteorite Grey and Baby Blue colour options and will go out on sale from 6th December on Flipkart.

