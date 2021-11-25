Moto G31 to launch in India on 29th November; Expected price and specs

Motorola launched the Moto G31 smartphone in Europe a few days ago and now it has confirmed the launch date for the handset in India. The Moto G31 will be unveiled in India on 29th November at 12 PM IST and the selling rights have been given to Flipkart exclusively. The Moto G31 comes with a 6.4 inch display and carries a MediaTek Helio G85. The handset will carry a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood and features a 13 megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Motorola’s Moto G31: Specifications

The Moto G31 was launched in Europe a few days back and now it is all set to make its debut in the Indian market. The handset features a 6.4 inch Full HD+ OLED MaxVision display with 409 ppi pixel density, up to 700 nits peak brightness. The vibrant colours of the display are being featured by the company on Flipkart.

Under the hood, the handset carries a MediaTek Helio G85 paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company. The company is offering a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant for the Indian market.

The handset packs a battery of 5,000 mAh with 10 W fast charging support and runs on Android 11 OS with bloat free and ad-free UI. The company has claimed that the battery can power the device for up to 36 hours non-stop on a single charge.

The variant for the Indian market is likely to come with the quad camera setup on the rear instead of the triple rear camera setup that is available in the global variant. The camera setup will feature a 50 megapixel primary sensor with an 8 megapixel for ultra-wide and portrait shots. The camera setup will include dedicated lenses for macro shots. The company is likely to offer a 13 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

For connectivity, the Moto G31 includes 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5 connection, NFC, GLONASS, GPS and USB type-C charging facility. The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the back and there is a dedicated 3.5 mm slot for headphones and AUX.

Motorola’s Moto G31: Expected price in India

According to reports from 91Mobiles, the Moto G31 will be priced at Rs 14,999 and will be sold for Rs 13,499 on Flipkart. This price tag is for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity variant. However, through Flipkart’s listing we got to know that there will be a new 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant in India. The price of this variant is still not out so we shall wait for an official listing.

For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.