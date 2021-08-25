Moto G50 5G goes official; brings a powerful set of features at affordable prices

The Motorola Moto G50 5G smartphone has been the subject of multiple leaks and rumours in the past few days. Today, the company has finally officially announced the handset in the Australian market. The Moto G50 5G is the successor to the Moto G50, which was launched earlier this year. The new Motorola smartphone shares a handful of features with the Moto G50 4G variant. Apart from the 5G connectivity and a different processor, the Moto G50 5G offers the same set of specifications as the earlier Moto G50.

Moto G50 5G specs and features

The Motorola Moto G50 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset found on the Moto G50. The smartphone’s display, camera, software, security, and battery capacity are similar to the 4G Moto G50. The handset comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display, which has HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone comes in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further increased by inserting a microSD card.

Software-wise, the Motorola Moto G50 has Android 11 with the brand’s My UX on top. Above the screen, the handset has a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. The top and side bezels of the device are quite slim, but there’s a tad thick bezel at the bottom. At the rear, the smartphone has a square camera module, which houses three cameras and the dual-LED flash unit. On the right side, the handset has a fingerprint sensor for security.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Motorola Moto G50 5G has a 48MP primary camera on the back, which has an aperture of f/1.7 and phase detection autofocus. The main sensor is aided by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth shooter. The device is capable of recording 1,080p videos at up to 60fps. For selfies, the phone is equipped with a 13MP f/2.0 camera on the front above the screen. Lastly, a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support completes the list of the smartphone.

Moto G50 5G price and availability

The Motorola Moto G50 5G has been priced at AUD 399, which roughly translates to Rs 21,500. The smartphone comes in Meteorite Gray and Green colour options. As of now, there’s no word when the brand is planning to launch the handset in global markets like India.