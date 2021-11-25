Moto G51 5G to launch in India with Snapdragon 480+ chipset; Read more

The lenovo-owned company, Motorola, launched five new G series smartphones a few days back. This newly launched lineup includes Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41 and Moto G31. These devices are scheduled to be released in different markets including India. As per reports from 91Mobiles, the Moto G51 can be expected to arrive in India in December this year and it will become the first smartphone to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset under the hood in the country. This handset will go out on sale in Europe, Middle East, Asia and Latin America. Scroll down to know about the hardware specifications of the Moto G51 that was launched in Europe a few days back.

Moto G51 5G: Specifications

Motorola’s newly launched Moto G51 has been made available in different markets and is expected to launch in India in December. This handset will become the first ever smartphone in India to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset under the hood, when it launches next month.

The Moto G51 that was launched in Europe a few days back has a 6.8 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The handset houses a triple camera unit at the back that features a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a macro sensor of 2 megapixel.

The all new Moto G51 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage capacity. It will be the first ever smartphone in India to come with this chipset.

Alongside the chipset, the device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 10 W charging speed that is very slow compared to what other smartphone companies are offering in India. The handset features a Dolby Atmos speaker system and runs on Android 11 OS.

In Europe, the Moto G51 5G is priced at EUR 230 which is roughly Rs 19,300 in Indian currency. When launched in India, this handset is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000.

