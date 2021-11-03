Moto G51 5G with Qualcomm SoC, 5000mAh battery launched; Price and features

Motorola, the company behind the manufacturing of the Moto smartphone has expanded its portfolio in China today with the launch of the Moto G51. The company has added a new 5G phone in its portfolio that arrives with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, triple rear cameras, 120Hz refresh rate, beefy battery, 8GB RAM, and a lot more among the others. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched Moto G51 5G.

Moto G51 5G Specifications

The Moto G51 5G flaunts a massive 6.8-inch IPS LCD HD+ display that comes with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the front camera setup. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also expand the storage via a microSD card slot. Moreover, RAM can be virtually expanded by up to 3GB as well.

On the software front, the handset runs on Android 11 and it will soon receive the Android 12 update. The Moto G51 5G packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery, with fast charging support. On the connectivity part, the handset offers Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a USB Type C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner or better security.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Moto G15 features a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. The information regarding the front camera sensor is not yet revealed by the company

Moto G51 5G Price

The Moto G51 5G is launched in China with a price tag of Yuan 1,499 (approx USD 235 or Rs 17,500). So far the company is yet to utter a single word about the launch of Moto G15 in the international market including India. Let’s see when the handset is going to make its way to the Indian market.

Source