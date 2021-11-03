Moto G51 5G with Qualcomm SoC, 5000mAh battery launched; Price and features

by Karan Sharma   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 04:19 PM IST  |  16.7K
   
Moto G51 5G, Motorola, Smartphone, News
Moto G51 5G with Qualcomm SoC, 5000mAh battery launched; Price and features
Advertisement

Motorola, the company behind the manufacturing of the Moto smartphone has expanded its portfolio in China today with the launch of the Moto G51. The company has added a new 5G phone in its portfolio that arrives with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, triple rear cameras, 120Hz refresh rate, beefy battery, 8GB RAM, and a lot more among the others. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched Moto G51 5G. 

Moto G51 5G Specifications 

The Moto G51 5G flaunts a massive 6.8-inch IPS LCD HD+ display that comes with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the front camera setup. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also expand the storage via a microSD card slot. Moreover, RAM can be virtually expanded by up to 3GB as well. 

On the software front, the handset runs on Android 11 and it will soon receive the Android 12 update. The Moto G51 5G packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery, with fast charging support. On the connectivity part, the handset offers Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a USB Type C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner or better security. 

As far as cameras are concerned, the Moto G15 features a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. The information regarding the front camera sensor is not yet revealed by the company 

Moto G51 5G Price

The Moto G51 5G is launched in China with a price tag of Yuan 1,499 (approx USD 235 or Rs 17,500). So far the company is yet to utter a single word about the launch of Moto G15 in the international market including India. Let’s see when the handset is going to make its way to the Indian market. 

Source

Moto G51 5G Specifications ?
The Moto G51 5G flaunts a massive 6.8-inch IPS LCD HD+ display that comes with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the front camera setup.
Moto G51 5G camera features?
Moto G15 features a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash.
Moto G51 5G Price?
The Moto G51 5G is launched in China with a price tag of Yuan 1,499 (approx USD 235 or Rs 17,500).
Advertisement

Credits:


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Western Digital Re 3 Tb Enterprise Hard Drive: 3.5 Inch, 7200 Rpm, Sata Iii, 64 Mb Cache - Wd3000fyyz (old Model) Bullet - 5 Years Warranty From Seller

Western Digital Re 3 Tb Enterprise Hard Drive: 3.5 Inch, 7200 Rpm, Sata Iii, 64 ...

$109.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Fast Cat. Cat6 Ethernet Cable 1000ft - 23 Awg, Cmr, Insulated Solid Bare Copper Wire Internet Cable With Noise Reducing Cross Separator - 550mhz / 10 Gigabit Speed Utp Lan Cable 1000 Ft - Cmr (white)

Fast Cat. Cat6 Ethernet Cable 1000ft - 23 Awg, Cmr, Insulated Solid Bare Copper ...

$186.75
(%)
 Buy Now
Fintie Tablet Stand Holder Adjustable, Folding 360°swivel Ipad Iphone Desk Mount Compatible /w Iphone, Samsung, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Ebook Reader Other 4.7

Fintie Tablet Stand Holder Adjustable, Folding 360°swivel Ipad Iphone Desk M...

$21.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Lilliput Fa1014-np/c/t Ips 16:9 10.1

Lilliput Fa1014-np/c/t Ips 16:9 10.1" Hdmi Monitor With Capacitive Touch Functio...

$279.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Camping Fan With Led Light, Up To 25 Hours, Battery Operated Tent Fans For Camping With Remote Control, 180° Rotation, Quiet And Powerful Portable Usb Rechargeable Fan For Camping Picnic Home(black)

Camping Fan With Led Light, Up To 25 Hours, Battery Operated Tent Fans For Campi...

$20.99
$29.99 (30%)
 Buy Now
Hp Elitedesk 800 G1 Sff I7-4770 3.40ghz 16gb Ram 2tb Hdd 240gb Ssd Win 10 Pro (renewed)

Hp Elitedesk 800 G1 Sff I7-4770 3.40ghz 16gb Ram 2tb Hdd 240gb Ssd Win 10 Pro (r...

$326.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All