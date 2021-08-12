Moto G60s goes official as a mid-range offering with 50W fast charging support

Earlier this year in April, Lenovo-owned Motorola introduced the Moto G60 smartphone. Now, the company has introduced a new variant of the handset called the Moto G60s in the Brazilian market. The new Moto offering has arrived as a mid-range offering with a punch-hole design, a high screen refresh rate, a quad primary camera module on the back, and a beefy battery with massive fast charging support. While the Moto G60 was released with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, the Moto G60s has the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

Moto G60s specs and features

The Moto G60s sports a textured back panel on both of its colour variants. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor on the back, which is placed under the Moto emblem towards the top of the middle. The handset features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display, which provides a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. While the top and side bezels of the phone are slim, there’s a tad thick bezel at the bottom. Software-wise, the smartphone boots Android 11 out of the box and supports face unlock functionality.

The octa-core MediaTek G95 processor under the hood of the Moto G60s has a clock speed of 2.0GHz and is paired with the Mali-G76MC4 graphics processing unit. The smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which can be further increased up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the Moto G60s has 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port.

Talking about the cameras, the Moto G60s has a 64MP primary camera on the back with an aperture of f/1.7. The Main sensor is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 118-degree field-of-view. There’s also a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 5MP f/2.4 macro shooter on the back. For selfies and video-calling, the device has a 16MP f/2.2 snapper on the front, which is placed inside the hole towards the top of the screen. While the brand hasn’t mentioned the exact battery capacity of the device, it did reveal that the Moto G60s supports 50W fast charging.

Moto G60s pricing and availability

The Moto G60s has been priced at BRL 2,249.10, which roughly translates to Rs 32,000. The smartphone comes in Blue and Green colour variants. The device is currently available to buy in Brazil and is expected to be launched in other markets in the near future.