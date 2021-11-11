Moto G71 spotted on TENAA listing ahead of the official launch

Motorola has recently launched the Moto G51 at the starting of this month and it seems that the company is not ready to stop anytime soon. According to the speculations, the next G-series smartphone from the brand will be the Moto G71. In that latest development, the handset has been spotted on the TENAA listing revealing some of the vital information regarding the handset and hinting towards an imminent launch. Let’s have a closer look at the TENAA listing of Moto G71.

Moto G71 TENAA Listing

The listing is currently not accessible but a tipster from China has shared the screenshot of the certification website. The screengrab also has the image of the upcoming Motorola device which offers a punch-hole camera cutout design. The right chassis of the phone features three buttons which could be the volume rocker keys, power button, and voice assistant. At the back, the smartphone seems to feature a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash.

The listing didn’t mention whether the smartphone is going to arrive with an in-display fingerprint scanner or a traditional biometric scanner at the back underneath the company’s logo. Furthermore, the listing suggests that the device will carry a model number XT2169-1. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset.

The TENAA listing suggests that the Moto G71 is going to be equipped with a massive 6.4-inch OLED display panel with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The handset offers a 4,700mAh battery which is expected to support fast charging. The listing also suggests that the device will offer a 3.5mm audio output jack and features an 8.44mm of thickness and weighs around 180 grams. On the FCC certification site, the smartphone was already confirmed to arrive with a 5G and NFC connectivity feature. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.

