Moto G9 and G9 Power Android 11 update rolled out in India; here are the details

Motorola has finally started rolling out the Android 11 update for the Moto G9 and G9 Power smartphones in India. The Moto G9 and Moto G9 Power were originally launched in the country last year in August and December respectively running the Android 10 version. The company took a little over six months to deliver the Android 11 update for the Moto G9 Power and almost a year for the Moto G9. Nonetheless, the Moto G9 series users in India will certainly love the new Android 11 experience.

Moto G9 and G9 Power Android 11 update

The Moto G9 and G9 Power went under the Android 11 update soak testing phase in May this year. The size of the new firmware for these phones is around 1.2GB. The update is being rolled out over the air in a phased manner, so not all the Moto G9 and G9 Power users will be getting the update at the same time. However, you can manually check if the new Android 11 is available for your device by going to the Settings and About Phone section.

With the Android 11 update on their Moto G9 and G9 Power, the users will get new device and media controls. Communications will be easier with the new conversations tab and Chat bubbles. The update also brings new privacy and Android security features, apart from upgraded system stability and performance enhancements.

The Moto G9 and G9 Power are budget offerings and if you are planning to buy any of these, then their specifications and pricing details are mentioned below.

Moto G9 and G9 Power specifications and features

Talking about the Moto G9 first, the phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display featuring a waterdrop notch above the screen. Powering the handset is the Snapdragon 662 SoC, which is aided by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The camera features include a 48MP main sensor on the back, which is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens, apart from an 8MP selfie shooter. Lastly, a fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging support keeps it running.

Coming to the Moto G9 Power, the smartphone has a 6.78-inch HD+ LCD display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. At the rear, the handset sports a 64MP primary camera, which is aided by two 2MP additional sensors. On the front, the device has a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is equipped with a slightly bigger 6,000mAh battery, which also supports 20W fast charging like the Moto G9. The processor, RAM, storage, security, and connectivity options of the Moto G9 Power are similar to the Moto G9.

Moto G9 and G9 Power price in India

The Moto G9 is priced at Rs 10,999, while the Moto G9 Power costs Rs 11,999. Both the smartphones are available to buy on Flipkart in the country.

