Moto Tab G70 to launch in India soon; Spotted on BIS listing

The Lenovo-owned company, Motorola, is expected to launch a new tablet named Moto Tab G70 in India very soon as it was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards list recently. The products that are going to be launched in the near future are listed on the BIS. In addition, the tablet was also spotted on the global benchmark testing platform named as Geekbench and the Google Play Console. According to reports, the tablet is going to pack a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset under the hood.

The rumours suggest that the Moto Tab G70 will have the similar specifications to the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus; however, the official announcement is yet to come and this device might launch in India very soon. Let’s take a look at the hardware specifications that we can expect the Moto Tab G70 to come with.

Motorola’s Moto Tab G70: Expected specifications

According to a well-known tipster, the Geekbench listing of Motorola’s Moto Tab G70 suggests that this tablet scored 1,569 and 475 points in the multi-core and single-core tests respectively. The Moto Tab G70 is expected to carry an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T chipset coupled with a 4 GB RAM.

The Moto Tab G70 might feature a WUXGA+ display with a screen resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels and has been allotted MT8183A as the model number. The Moto Tab G70 will run on Motorola’s platform based on Android 11 and is said to be an affordable one.

Just to recall, Motorola launched an Android tablet named as Moto Tab G20 with an 8 inch HD+ IPS LCD display and carries an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T paired with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity. There shall not be an issue with browsing through the internet, attending video calls and editing documents or files

