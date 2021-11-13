Moto Watch 100 May Come With 1.3-inch Circular display, Design Renders and Specifications Revealed

Every smartphone maker is diversifying into the wristwatch business, and in that direction, the Lenovo-owned Motorola is ready to introduce its latest wearable. The Moto 100 The smartwatch's designs and specifications have surfaced ahead of its introduction. An exclusive report by 91Mobiles has revealed the renders of Motorola's soon-to-be-announced wearable from a trusted industry source. These exclusive renders provide the most detailed look at the Moto Watch 100 design yet.

Alleged Specifications and features of the Moto Watch 100

According to a 91Mobiles report, the upcoming wearable by Motorola features a 1.3-inch circular LCD display with 360 x 360 resolution. If we talk about the material feel and finish, metallic surface, as opposed to the matte finish on the watch body, according to the rumour. There will be no rotating bezel on the smartwatch. The watch weighs around 29 grams and it’s 42x46x11.9mm in size.

A 355mAh battery is supposed to take care of the power requirement of the Moto Watch 100 and in terms of connectivity, the watch will come with GPS capability. Phantom Black and Steel Silver will be the two colour options available for the gadget.

It is believed to run on WearOS, just as the Watch 360. The watch also includes GPS capability in terms of connectivity choices. The Moto Watch 100 will have a variety of sensors such as a heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, HRM, SP02, and ambient light sensors, among other sensors. The wristwatch will have sleep tracking and a step counter, but the number of fitness modes it offers will have to wait.

According to an earlier leaked press release, the Moto Watch 100 will undoubtedly be a low-cost option from the firm. "We are also extremely excited to be on the cusp of introducing our next wearables product under the Motorola brand with the Moto Watch 100, which we are convinced will further solidify the Motorola brand in the burgeoning smartwatch category," said CE Brands in a statement.

