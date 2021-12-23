Motorola announces its Android 12 based My UX update and list of eligible devices

In October of this year, Google released Android 12, which included numerous improvements for privacy, security, interface design, and other components. The update has been gradually rolled out to select smartphones and tablets, and Motorola has now officially revealed which of its many (many, many) phones will receive it.

Recently, Motorola published a blog post (via Android Police) detailing its Android 12 update, which includes improvements to "My UX," the company's Android skin. Motorola's version of Android 12 appears to be similar to that found on the Google Pixel series, complete with a Material You variant. However, unlike Pixel phones, My UX does not appear to automatically obtain the colour from your wallpaper; instead, a colour palette is available from the Settings app.

Motorola said Android 12 redesigns the entire user interface, including shapes, light, and motion, as well as customizable system colours that can be tailored to your preferences. Material You is Google's material design language that expands on what we started with My UX. It prioritises simplicity while adding personal touches that allow you to control the visual elements of Android 12 based on your preferences. It's the most expressive, dynamic, and personal operating system ever, redesigned to be more spacious and comfortable.

Motorola also provided a comprehensive list of all devices that will receive the official Android 12 update. There is no timetable for any of these, other than a vague promise that the first updates will "start in February 2022." The majority of the most recent Moto Edge and Moto G devices, as well as both versions of the Moto Razr, are included.

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola Razr 2020

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola Edge (2021)

Motorola Edge 5G YOUR

Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola One 5G Ace

Motorola One 5G YOUR Ace

Motorola Moto G200

Motorola Moto G71

Motorola Moto G51

Motorola Moto G41

Motorola Moto G31

Motorola Moto G100

Motorola Moto G60s

Motorola Moto G60

Motorola Moto G50

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

Motorola Moto G30

Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

Motorola Moto G Pure

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G

Motorola Moto G Pro (Business Edition)

Motorola Edge (2021) (Business Edition)

Motorola Edge 20 (Business Edition)

Motorola Edge 20 Lite (Business Edition)

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Business Edition)

