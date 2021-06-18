Motorola Defy 2021 highly rugged smartphone goes official, here are the details

The Motorola Defy is a highly rugged smartphone that is capable of withstanding extreme environments. The phone offers IP68 certification and is MIL-grade certified to survive harsh conditions.

Motorola has introduced its latest Defy series smartphone called Motorola Defy (2021). The handset has arrived as a highly rugged mid-range offering that is capable of withstanding extreme environments. The Motorola Defy features IP68 certification and is military certified to survive under extremely harsh conditions. Apart from the highly rugged design, the internals of the new Defy series offering are almost similar to the Motorola G9 Play that launched last year. Notably, the Motorola Defy 2021 is the first Defy series smartphone since the 2012’s Defy Mini.

Motorola Defy (2021) design

Motorola has partnered with the Bullitt Group, a UK-based rugged phone manufacturer, to make the Motorola Defy (2021). Thanks to the MIL-SPEC 810H certification, the smartphone is capable of surviving in extremely low and high-temperature conditions, vibrations, and tumble. The company assures that the new Defy can be operated in outside temperatures ranging from -25 to +55 degrees centigrade. The device is capable of surviving drops from up to 1.8m heights.

The Defy also features IP68 certification, which is the highest level of rating for water and dust resistance. The handset can survive under up to 1.5 metres of water for as long as 35 minutes. Notably, the smartphone can be washed with soaps as well as a mild disinfectant. Lastly, the phone has a waterdrop notch above the screen, thick bezels, and a square-shaped multi-camera module on the back.

Motorola Defy (2021) specifications and features

Coming to the features, the Motorola Defy 2021 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display that’s protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. Notably, the phone can be used even with wet fingers. Powering the smartphone is the 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, which is accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. In the software department, the handset boots Android 10 out of the box, but will be upgradable to the newer Android 11 version.

In the optics department, the Motorola Defy 2021 flaunts a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back with an aperture of f/1.8. The handset also has a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing and a 2-megapixel lens for macro photography. As far as the selfies are concerned, the Defy 2021 has an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The connectivity features of the Motorola Defy include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and dual-SIM slots. Powering the whole package is a beefy 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower fast charging. Lastly, the device comes with a programmable shortcut key and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola Defy (2021) pricing and availability

Motorola has revealed that the Defy 2021 will be going on sale in select European and Latin American markets in the coming weeks. The phone carries a price tag of €329 (~Rs 29,000) / £279 (~Rs 28,800), which could vary depending on the market. The device will be available in Black and Forged Green colour options. Notably, Motorola will be offering a 2-year warranty, support for Android Enterprise, and security updates for two years with the Defy (2021).

Which is the latest Defy series smartphone from Motorola? The Motorola Defy 2021 is the latest Defy series smartphone from Motorola that's made in collaboration with Bullitt Group. What makes Motorola Defy 2021 a highly rugged smartphone? The Motorola Defy 2021 comes with IP68 certification and military-grade certification to survive under harsh conditions. Which is a good mid-range rugged smartphone? The Motorola Defy 2021 is one of the best mid-range rugged smartphones available on the market.

