Motorola Defy rugged phone with 5,000mAh battery gets certification

Motorola launched the Defy rugged smartphone in the European market in June 2021, with features such as Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a triple camera setup, and a large battery. Nonetheless, despite its release, the phone is still unavailable in Brazil. The Motorola Defy has now been approved by Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency, indicating that it will be available sooner rather than later.

The certification depicts a phone with the model number XT2083-8, which is the Motorola Defy rugged smartphone. It has been approved for release in the region by the Brazilian telecommunications authority.

Moreover, TudoCelular has managed to share some of the phone's images, providing us with a clear view of the device. The phone has a large display and a triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. We also learn more about the charging adapter. The adapter in this case has a charging speed of 20W.

Aside from that, the phone is already available in some European markets. It has a 6.5-inch dew-drop notch display with HD+ resolution. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which is uncommon in low-cost phones.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor powers the smartphone, which has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back and runs Android 10 out of the box.

Because it is a rugged phone, it has an IP68 water-resistance rating and can be used in temperatures ranging from +55 to -25 degrees Celsius.