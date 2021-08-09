Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion coming to India; here's what you can expect

Motorola launched its Edge 20 series in the global market at the end of July. The newly launched Edge 20 series include the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, and Edge 20 Pro. Now the company has started teasing the Edge 20 series in India which means the handsets are soon going to launch in the country. According to the latest teaser shared by the company, India will receive two new smartphones from Motorola called the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 fusion. Let’s have a close look at the latest teaser.

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion official teaser



Motorola shared an official teaser on its Twitter handle suggesting the company will soon launch two new handsets in India. The teaser of the Edge 20 Fusion seems to be the rebranded variant of the Edge 20 Lite and it will be launched with the Edge 20 which was launched in the global market recently. It seems that the company has no intentions to launch the Motorola Edge 20 Pro in India anytime soon, so for the time being we can expect the arrival of two phones only.



"When a stunning design, cutting-edge technology meet flagship experience, that is when you #FindYourEdge. Introducing #motorolaedge20. Stay tuned!" reads the official tweet.

Crafted for style and built with premium features, a remarkable smartphone is born. Bringing you #motorolaedge20fusion. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/CiMJ1pVL8f — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 8, 2021

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion specifications



Thanks to the global launch we already know a lot about the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion. Both smartphones come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display. The Edge 20 features a 144Hz refresh rate and the Edge 20 Fusion comes with a 90Hz refresh rate panel. The handsets come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Under the hood, the Edge 20 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset, clubbed with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. While on the other hand, the Edge 20 Fusion draws power from the Dimensity 720 chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Both the handsets run on Android 11 based on MyUX.



The Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion packs beefy 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh batteries respectively along with 30W fast charging support. The company is yet to reveal the launch date of the smartphones but we can expect that it will soon tease the dates as well.