Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion’s price in India leaked ahead of launch on August 17th

Motorola is all set to launch the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion smartphones in India very soon on August 17th. The new Moto handsets will be available via the e-commerce portal Flipkart in the country, which has also confirmed the launch of these phones on its platform. Now, just a few days ahead of the launch the pricing details, as well as the RAM and storage variants of the new Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion, have surfaced on the interwebs.

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion prices in India leaked

According to the gadget tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), the Motorola Edge 20 will be available in India in a single RAM and storage variant. The phone will arrive with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which will cost Rs 29,999. As for the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, the handset will be offered in two models including the base version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the other one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of memory. They will be priced at Rs 21,499 and Rs 23,999 respectively.

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion specs and features

As per the listing page on Flipkart, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be arriving with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which will be placed below the power button. Both the handsets will be offering a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. While the Edge 20 offers a 120Hz screen, the Edge 20 Fusion is confirmed to come with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Launched in July, the Motorola Edge 20 offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. At the rear, the device has a 108MP primary snapper, which is aided by an 8MP telephoto lens and a 16MP ultra-wide angle shooter. For selfies and video calling, the device has a 32MP snapper on the front. The 5G smartphone is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support keeps the whole package alive.

As for the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, the phone’s listing on Flipkart suggests that it will have a 108MP high-res main sensor, which will be aided by a depth shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter that will also work as a macro camera. On the front, the handset will offer a 32MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will have a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which will support 13 5G bands. Lastly, the listing on Flipkart has suggested that the Fusion model will be booting Android 11 out of the box.

