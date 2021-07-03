Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, and Edge 20 Pro phone names confirmed in a new leak; here are the details

The Motorola Edge 20 series of smartphones will be arriving with large displays, Android 11, and beefy batteries.

Motorola is planning to launch its next-gen Edge series smartphones in the near future. Ahead of the launch the upcoming Motorola Edge series devices have been the subject of a number of leaks and reports. Now the latest leak from the popular gadget tipster @evleaks has revealed the names of the upcoming Motorola phones. As per the leak, the upcoming Motorola devices will be called the Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, and Motorola Edge 20 Pro. The specifications and features of these three phones were already leaked earlier. Notably, a Pstar variant in the Motorola Edge 20 series will also be coming along.

Motorola Edge 20 series features and specifications

As per the earlier leaks, the Motorola Edge 20 will be arriving with the Snapdragon 778G processor, which will be aided by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. The handset will be offering 108MP primary camera on the back, which will be accompanied by a 16MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto third shooter. For selfies and video calling, the device will be equipped with a 32MP sensor on the front. This model is said to arrive in 6.67-inch and 6.78-inch screen size variants, which will offer a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is also rumoured to come powered by up to a 5,000mAh battery.

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is rumoured to come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. The phone is said to offer a 90Hz refresh rate and 2,400 x 1,080p resolution. The chipset is tipped to be aided by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The rear and front cameras as well as the battery capacity of the smartphone are expected to be similar to the Motorola Edge 20 model.

As for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, the smartphone is rumoured to come with a 6.67-inch full HD display and 120Hz screen refresh rate. The handset is tipped to come powered with the Snapdragon 870 processor, which will be aided by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. In the camera department, the phone will be offering an 108MP primary sensor on the back, a 16MP secondary snapper, and an 8MP third telephoto lens. The device is said to offer a 32MP selfie camera and a 4,500mAh battery.

Motorola is expected to make an announcement regarding the launch of the Edge 20 series smartphones in the near future. So, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for regular updates.

Credits :Evan Blass

