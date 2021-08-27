Motorola Edge 20 Fusion goes on sale for the first time in India; here’s everything to know

Motorola introduced the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion smartphones in India just last week. The Edge 20’s pre-orders began in the country on August 24th. While the phone is currently listed as “sold out” on Flipkart, the listing on the e-commerce platform suggests that the device will go on sale on September 9th. As for the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, the smartphone will be going on sale for the first time in the country via Flipkart later today. So if you are planning to buy the new Motorola Edge offering, then here are the details regarding its pricing, launch offers, specs, and features.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price in India and launch offers

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available to buy on the e-commerce platform Flipkart later today at 12pm for the first time in India. The phone’s base variant with 6GB of RAM is priced at Rs 21,499, while the higher-end model with 8GB of RAM will be available for Rs 22,999. As part of the launch offer, Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 5,000 on the device on the purchases made via ICICI bank credit cards and credit EMI transactions. There’s a five percent discount on EMI transactions made via Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank credit cards. In addition, you can exchange your old phone and get up to Rs 15,000.

Apart from Flipkart, you can also purchase the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion from leading brick-and-mortar stores across the country. The smartphone is being offered in two colour variants - Electric Graphite and Cyber Teal.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion specs and features

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is a mid-range offering with an attractive design and support for 11 global 5G bands. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, and supports HDR10+ and a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the handset is packed with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 out of the box.

Talking about the cameras, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has a massive 108MP primary camera lens with f/1.9 aperture and Ultra-Pixel technology. The phone also has an 8MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens with a field of view of 118-degree and an aperture of f/2.2. Lastly, there’s a 2MP depth-sensing camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device houses a 32MP selfie camera in a hole towards the top of the screen. The other highlights of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a water repellent design, and a 5,000mAh 30W fast-charging battery.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be competing against the likes of the OnePlus phones called the OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE. It will also go against the Samsung Galaxy A series offerings like the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.