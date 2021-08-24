Motorola Edge 20 is now available to pre-order in India; here are all the details

Last week, Lenovo-owned Motorola introduced its latest Edge series smartphones called the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India. The new handsets from the company arrived as mid-range offerings in the country. While the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will go on sale in the country from August 27th, the Edge 20 was supposed to be available from August 24th. However, the company postponed the launch of the Motorola Edge 20. Instead, it is allowing the consumers to pre-order the smartphone on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from today. So we can expect it to be launched soon in the country after the pre-orders period gets over.

Motorola Edge 20 specs and features

The Motorola Edge 20 sports a boxy design with a triple primary camera module on the back. The phone has a fingerprint sensor, which is placed under the Moto power button on the right side. The device also comes with face unlock functionality for added security. The company touts that the Motorola Edge 20 is its slimmest 5G smartphone to date. The handset has a 6.7-inch display, which has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, a massive 144Hz refresh rate, up to 576Hz touch latency rate, and a 20:9 Max Vision aspect ratio. There’s also a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 on top of the screen.

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 20 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and the Adreno 642L GPU. The smartphone is equipped with 128GB of UFS 2.2 native storage on board. Software-wise, the device boots the vanilla Android 11 version out of the box. The company is also expected to release the Android 12 update for the device in the near future, once the new version of the OS rolls out to the public.

In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 20 has a 108MP primary camera on the back with optical image stabilisation. The main sensor is aided by a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens and a macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 32MP shooter on the front with the quad-pixel camera technology. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a 4,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support keeps the whole package running.

Motorola Edge 20 price in India

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Motorola Edge 20 is priced competitively at Rs 29,999. The smartphone is being offered in two colour variants including Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald.