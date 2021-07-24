Motorola Edge 20 leaked renders leave nothing to the imagination regarding its design

Earlier this month, the popular gadget tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks suggested that Motorola is planning to launch as many as three new Edge series smartphones. These devices are expected to be called the Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, and Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Some reports suggest that all three smartphones will be launched by the end of this month. Now just a few days ahead of the possible launch, the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 handset’s alleged CAD-based renders have surfaced on the interwebs. The leaked images have left nothing to the imagination for the design of the smartphone.

Motorola Edge 20 design leaked in new CAD-based renders

The Motorola Edge 20’s CAD-based renders have been leaked by the notorious gadget tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks in collaboration with Pricebaba. The leaked renders suggest that the Motorola Edge 20 will be arriving with almost non-existent bezels on the sides and top. The phone will be offering a hole in the middle towards the top of the screen to house the selfie camera.

At the rear, the Motorola Edge 20 will have a large camera module, which will house three lenses and a dual-LED flash unit. On the right side, the device will be offering the volume rocker as well as the power button, which is expected to double as a fingerprint sensor. At the bottom, the handset will have the SIM card tray, the USB Type-C charging port, and the speaker grille. From the images, it appears that the smartphone will have rounded edges and a curved back panel.

Motorola Edge 20 specs and features

Furthermore, the source has claimed that the Motorola Edge 20 will be measuring 8.9mm around the waist (11.6mm including the camera bump). The tipster claims that the new Motorola Edge offering will be arriving with a 6.7-inch screen, which will be featuring full HD+ resolution and a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is tipped to be backed by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset. The handset is said to come in two RAM and storage variants – 6GB / 8GB and 128GB / 256GB.

As for the camera features, the Motorola Edge 20 will be flaunting a massive 108-megapixel primary sensor on the back, suggests the source. The device will also have a 16-megapixel secondary shooter and an 8-megapixel third lens. Lastly, the source suggests that the new Moto Edge smartphone will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery, which could support higher fast charging standards than the earlier Edge devices.

We can expect more details regarding the Motorola Edge 20 series to unfold later this month, so stay tuned for regular updates.

Source - Pricebaba / OnLeaks