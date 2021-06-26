Motorola Edge 20 series complete specs leaked; here are the new models coming

The Motorola Edge 20 series phones are said to be codenamed Berlin, Berlin North America, Pstar, and Kyoto. The Pstar and Kyoto variants are tipped to launch in India as well.

Multiple reports in the past have suggested that Motorola is planning to launch its new Edge series of smartphones soon. The upcoming phones under the Edge series are allegedly codenamed the Motorola Berlin, Berlin North America, Pstar, and Kyoto. These devices are said to be officially launched with the Motorola Edge 20 monikers. Ahead of the launch, the complete specifications of these phones have been leaked. Popular gadget tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has posted specifications of all the models including Berlin, Berlin North America, Pstar, and Kyoto.

Motorola Edge 20 series – Berlin and Berlin NA features

According to Blass, the Motorola Berlin and Berlin NA will be sharing a handful of features. Both will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G processor, which will be aided by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will be arriving with Android 11 out of the box and will have 32MP selfie cameras. At the rear, they will have a 108MP primary sensor. While Berlin’s other rear camera sensors will be 16MP wide-angle and 8MP telephoto lenses, the Berlin NA variant will have an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Furthermore, the leak has revealed that the Motorola Berlin model will have a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. As for the Berlin NA variant, it is tipped to offer a slightly bigger 6.78-inch screen with 2,460 x 1,080 pixels resolution. Both the handsets are said to have a punch-hole design and a high 120Hz screen refresh rate. While the Berlin model will feature a 4,000mAh battery, the Berlin NA variant is said to offer a bigger 5,000mAh power cell.

Motorola Edge 20 series – Kyoto model features

Coming to the Motorola Kyoto model in the upcoming Edge 20 series, this phone will be available in global markets including India. There’s no word on the screen size, but it has been revealed to offer 2,400 x 1,080p resolution, punch-hole design, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, which will be aided by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The rear and front camera specs as well as the battery capacity of the Kyoto will be similar to the Motorola Berlin North America model.

Motorola Edge 20 series – Pstar variant specifications

As per Blass, the Motorola Pstar model in the Edge 20 series will be arriving in Asia, Europe, Australia, Latin America, and India. The phone will offer a 6.67-inch FHD display with a punch-hole design and 120Hz refresh rate. The flagship-grade offering will be packed with the Snapdragon 870 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. At the rear, there will be a triple camera module comprising a 108MP main sensor, a 16MP secondary shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

The global variant of the Motorola Pstar will have a 32MP selfie camera. In China, the handset is said to arrive with a 16MP front shooter. Lastly, a 4,500mAh battery, Android 11, an under-display fingerprint sensor, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a mono speaker will complete the list of the specs.

Unfortunately, there’s no word when exactly Motorola is planning to launch the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 series smartphones. Also, there aren’t any details about the pricing of these handsets available at the moment.

When Motorola is planning to introduce the new Edge series phones? Motorola is reportedly planning to launch as many as four new smartphones under the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 series in the coming weeks. Will the Motorola Edge 20 series phones launch in India? If the reports are to be believed, the Motorola Edge 20 series phones will come in four models. Two of these variants with Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets will launch in India. What are the features of the Motorola Edge+? The Motorola Edge+ smartphone has a 90Hz refresh rate, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a 108MP multi camera module, and 5,000mAh battery.

Share your comment ×