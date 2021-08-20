Motorola Edge (2021) with 144Hz display, Snapdragon processor launched in the U.S

Motorola has recently expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of its Edge 20 series in Europe and India. Now the company has launched the successor of last year’s Motorola Edge in the United States. Surprisingly, the successor is also known as Motorola Edge, the newly launched smartphone comes with highlighted features like a 144Hz refresh rate 32 MP selfie camera, Snapdragon chipset, 5,000mAh massive battery pack, and a lot more among the others. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of the newly launched Motorola Edge (2021).

Motorola Edge (2021) specifications

The newly launched Motorola Edge (2021) flaunts a similar design to the Edge 20 and Edge Lite. However, the specifications of the smartphone seem to be different as compared to the Edge 20 and Edge Lite. The handset features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 144H refresh rate with 576 Hz touch response rate. It also comes with support for HDR10 and a centered drilled punch-hole design to accommodate a 32MP selfies camera setup.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The handset bags a beefy 5000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support with a charger included in the box.

As far as cameras are concerned the Motorola Edge (2021) comes with a triple rear-camera setup with the combination of a 10-megapixel primary camera sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an FoV of 119 degrees, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash.

Motorola Edge (2021)

Motorola Edge (2021) is launched in the US for USD 699 (approx Rs 52,024), but the company is offering USD 499 for a limited-time offer. The smartphone will be up for sale in the Nebula Blue colour option.