Motorola Edge 30 Ultra leaked renders disclosed the design ahead of launch

Motorola is planning to launch the Edge 30 Ultra in China as the Motorola Edge X. Leaks and rumours about the phone have already started surfacing on the web revealing some important features of the upcoming handset. Now in the latest development, the latest render of the Edge X has surfaced on the web disclosing the design of the device. Rumours also claim that the device will arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. Let’s have a closer look at the leaked renders of the upcoming phone.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra leaked renders

Popular leakster has shared the leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 30 with 91Mobiles revealing the design. The images confirmed that the handset will feature a triple rear-camera module placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel. The leakster suggests that the device will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor for wide and ultra-wide angle images. It is also said to feature a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing, and there will be a third camera along with an LED flash.

The tipster claims that the handset will feature a punch-hole cutout design to accommodate a 60-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The punch-hole cutout will be placed at the top center of the screen. Besides, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is tipped to offer a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate along with HDR10+ support.

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be fuelled by a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 68W or 69W fast charging support. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. The leaked renders also suggest that the phone will feature a power button on the left side and the volume rocker key on the right chassis. The USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and microphone are placed at the bottom of the phone. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.

