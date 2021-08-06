Motorola Edge S Pro, Motorola Edge Lite with top-end specifications launched; here are the details

Motorola has finally launched its most awaited Edge S Pro smartphone with an array of features. The handset comes as a rebranded variant of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and offers similar features such as 144Hz OLED display, 30W fast charging, triple rear camera setup, high capacity battery and a lot more. Alongside the company has also launched the Motorola Edge Lite, a new addition to the Edge series. The handset comes with several highlighted features like OLED display, triple rear cameras, punch-hole camera cutout design and a lot more. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched Motorola smartphones.

Motorola Edge S Pro and Motorola Edge Lite Price

Motorola Edge S Pro is launched in China with a starting price tag of CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,700) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. While the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is up for grabs at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,000). The smartphone also features an 8GB RAM and 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage priced at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 34,400) and CNY 3,299 (around Rs 37,800), respectively. The smartphone is already up for pre-orders in China and it will be available for sale on August 10th.

Motorola Edge Lite is launched with a price point of CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 29,800) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB +256GB storage model will be up for grabs at CNY 2,899 (approx Rs 33,300). The handset will be available for sale from August 7th and it's already up for pre-bookings in China.

Motorola Edge S Pro specifications

The Motorola Edge S Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch OLED full HD+ flexible display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and also supports HDR10+. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, accompanied by the Adreno 650 GPU. The handset is backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone packs a beefy 4,520mAh battery with a 30W TurboPower fast charging support.



On the camera front, the Motorola Edge S Pro features a triple rear camera sensor with the combination of a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, clubbed with an 8-megapixel periscope lens for up to 50x digital zoom. The camera setup also includes a 16-megapixel ultra-wide along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Motorola Edge Lite features

The Motorola Edge Lite is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, paired with Adreno 642L GPU and backed by up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling of 576 Hz, and HDR10+ support.

As far as cameras are concerned, the handset features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and OIS support, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter along with an LED flash. Underneath the punch-hole cutout design, the smartphone houses a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The Motorola Edge Lite is juiced by a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging.