Motorola Edge S30 Spotted on Geekbench Listing with Snapdragon 888+ SoC Ahead of Launch

The much-anticipated Motorola Edge S30 smartphone has cleared Geekbench with important characteristics ahead of its official release. In the next few days, Motorola will reveal a pair of new Edge series smartphones. First and foremost, on December 9, the telecommunications behemoth will release the Motorola Edge X30 in China. Aside from that, a special edition of its Edge X30 smartphone with an under-display camera will be unveiled.

Motorola Edge S30 Geekbench Listing

Geekbench has listed a Motorola handset with the model number XT2175-2. The aforementioned model number has previously been linked to the Motorola Edge S30, according to previous reports. According to the Geekbench listing, the phone would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. It also shows that the processor will have a clock speed of up to 3GHz.

The phone would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC with 8GB of RAM, according to the Geekbench website listing. AnTuTu and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) both listed the next Motorola smartphone, which revealed several critical characteristics. The Motorola Edge S30 is expected to sport a design language and specifications similar to the Moto G200, which was just released.

Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, said earlier this week that the Motorola Edge S30, as well as the Motorola Edge X30, will be released on December 9. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is rumoured to be the name of the latter's global launch. Motorola's General Manager also disclosed that the Motorola Edge S30 will be driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, as well as a screenshot of the smartphone's AnTuTu benchmark results, which showed an incredible 858,852 points.

The Motorola Edge S30 is said to feature a massive 6.78-inch LCD with a 144Hz screen refresh rate. In addition, the phone will most likely be powered by a 4,700mAh battery that will supposedly allow 33W rapid charging. In terms of photography, the Motorola Edge S30 could have a primary camera with a resolution of 108 Megapixels. Aside from that, previous rumours indicate that the phone weighs 202 grammes and has an 8.8mm thickness.

