Moto Edge X30 Launched in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 60MP Front Camera; Price & Specifications

Motorola, a Lenovo-owned tech brand, has officially debuted its latest smartphone in China, the Motorola Edge X30, which is reported to be the first smartphone to contain Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This makes Motorola the first firm to announce a phone powered by the new processor, beating out Realme and Xiaomi, which both appeared to be vying for the distinction. Motorola's latest smartphone offers a plethora of features to impress users, including a 6.7-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 60MP front camera, and more. Let's take a deeper look at the other features of the new Motorola smartphone.

Motorola Edge X30 Features

The Moto Edge X30 features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with 8/12GB turbo LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256GB turbo UFS3.1 storage. The new smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch POLED FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500nits. Apart from this, the front contains a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The Moto Edge X30 contains a 5,000mAh battery, which is as large as expected from a feature-loaded flagship phone. The phone is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with a charging speed is 68W, which isn't the fastest we've seen in a phone., but Motorola has historically lagged behind its competitors when it comes to charging.

According to Motorola's tests, the X30 should provide a 20% boost in CPU performance, a 30% boost in GPU scores, and a 400% boost in AI workloads when compared to the Snapdragon 888+ chip. These figures are consistent with Qualcomm's 8 Gen 1 statement. The Motorola X30 scored 1,061,361 points on AnTuTu, which is the greatest score on the platform to date.

The device will run on Android 12 OS with Material You design and Motorola’s My UI 3.0. Material You provides several new customization capabilities to the Edge X30 that change the phone's look. As a result, you should be able to significantly alter the appearance of the phone's skin.

In terms of optics, the Moto Edge X30 comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.88 aperture, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 114° wide-angle, a 2-megapixel depth-of-field camera. The main camera comes with OIS and quads PDAF focus. The resolution of video recording will be increased to 8K, and slow-motion will be recorded at 960 frames per second. Motorola has gone to great length about the camera and video recording modes, which now include 10-bit HDR10+ video recording. At the front, a 60-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and 1.0um pixel size is present to take care of your selfies and video calls. Motorola has also confirmed the existence of a Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Version with an under-display front-facing camera.

Motorola Edge X30 Pricing

The Motorola Edge X30 smartphone will be available with 4 different variants which are priced at CNY3,199 (approximately Rs 37,942), for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant, CNY3,399 (approximately Rs 40,314), for 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant, CNY3,599 (approximately Rs 42,676) for 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage and CNY3,999 (approximately 47,419), for 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant with under-display camera.

