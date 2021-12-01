Motorola Edge X30 to launch on December 9 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Qualcomm officially announced its next chipset on Tuesday. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is Qualcomm's first 4nm smartphone processor, and ever since then, the competition has intensified. Every other OEM is now announcing its device claiming to be one of the very first few ones with the new SoC

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge X30 will be the company's first flagship to feature the new SoC.

The Edge X30 will be unveiled at a launch event in China on December 9 at 7:30 p.m. local time, according to Motorola on Weibo. The teaser does not reveal any additional information about the new Moto Edge device.

This Motorola phone has been rumoured since the beginning of the month. The Motorola Edge X30 (XT2201-2) is expected to support 68.2W charging for its 5,000mAh battery, according to 3C certification.

A flat 6.67-inch 144Hz AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support is also mentioned in another leak. A 60MP punch-hole selfie camera has also been mentioned. A 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth sensor could be used in the triple camera setup shown.

Lenovo's General Manager teased the phone just a few days ago, saying they had it in hand and hyping up fans. Both an Edge 30 Ultra and an Edge X30 have been rumoured, but we're not sure if they refer to the same device. It's also possible that Motorola will release two models using Qualcomm's new chipset.

